Athletics' Mark Canha: Slugs go-ahead homer Wednesday
Canha went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.
Canha turned on an Edwin Diaz pitch to lead off the visitors' half of the ninth, launching it 384 feet to left to snap a 2-2 tie. The blast ended up being the difference in the game and was the 29-year-old's third round tripper over the last six games. Canha's line is up to a blistering .339/.391/.644 over 64 plate appearances, with an unsustainable .375 BABIP and eight-point drop in strikeout rate (29.9 percent to 21.9 percent) from last season both playing a prominent role in his early success.
