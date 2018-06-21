Athletics' Mark Canha: Slugs homer Wednesday

Canha went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.

The outfielder squared up on his ninth round tripper of the season in the third, the first of two blasts for the Athletics during the frame. Canha's bat has been hot over the last three games in particular, as he's 5-for-12 with two homers, four RBI and a pair of walks over that stretch.