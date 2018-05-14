Athletics' Mark Canha: Slugs sixth homer Sunday

Canha went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

Canha launched an ultimately meaningless solo shot in the ninth off Chasen Shreve, his first round tripper since May 2. The blast extended the 29-year-old's hitting streak to three games, and he's now reached safely in six straight contests overall.

