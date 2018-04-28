Athletics' Mark Canha: Slugs two-run homer Friday
Canha went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday in a win over the Astros.
Canha's homer came off starter Dallas Keuchel in the seventh inning, and was the 29-year-old's fourth home run of the year. Canha had a nice eight-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday, and with Friday's hit his average now sits at .306 on the season. He has 11 RBI and 11 runs scored in 14 games, and with the absence of Boog Powell (knee), Canha has assumed regular playing time.
