Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks 11th homer in win

Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Canha's 398-foot shot to left in the sixth capped a five-run comeback during the inning for the Athletics. The outfielder has somewhat quietly coaxed his season average up 18 points to .256 over the last 12 games, a stretch during which he's slashed .333/.426/.718 with seven extra-base hits (three doubles, four home runs) and 11 RBI. Canha currently sports a career-best .256/.332/.478 line, and he's now just five home runs away from equaling the career-high 16 he slugged over 253 additional plate appearances in his rookie 2015 campaign.