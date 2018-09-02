Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks 15th homer

Canha went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Canha got only his second start in the past seven games, but took advantage by hitting his first home run since July 30. His 15th home run of the season came against southpaw James Paxton, continuing Canha's season-long trend of hitting well with the platoon advantage. Twelve of his 15 home runs have now come with a lefty on the mound and he is slugging over .600 against them across 132 at-bats as a result.