Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks first homer
Canha went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
Canha drew the start in center field while Kendrys Morales handled first-base duties, although Canha is slated to see a fair share of time in the latter spot as well. Canha's round tripper was his first of the new season, and he should be set for fairly regular playing time for the foreseeable future during Matt Olson's (hand) extended absence.
