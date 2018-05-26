Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks solo shot Friday
Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Canha's 376-foot shot to left in the third ended up representing the only run of the night for the Athletics. After a hot start to the season that saw his average as high as .339 on May 2, the outfielder has slashed just .164/.215/.328 over the 65 plate appearances encompassing the subsequent 17 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Productive out of bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Two more RBI in Tuesday's win•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Slugs sixth homer Sunday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Plates a pair Saturday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: On base three times Friday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Situated on bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....