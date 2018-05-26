Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks solo shot Friday

Canha went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Canha's 376-foot shot to left in the third ended up representing the only run of the night for the Athletics. After a hot start to the season that saw his average as high as .339 on May 2, the outfielder has slashed just .164/.215/.328 over the 65 plate appearances encompassing the subsequent 17 games.