Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks three-run shot Sunday
Canha went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer Sunday against the Angels.
There's playing time available at first base with Yonder Alonso getting shipped to Seattle, and Canha made a good case for getting more opportunities to fill that hole with this performance. He also surprisingly didn't strike out in this one, though his 34:4 K:BB in 104 plate appearances is still nothing to write home about. Canha's .414 slugging percentage is passable, but he'll need to significantly improve his .240 OBP to justify anything more than a part-time role.
