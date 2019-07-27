Athletics' Mark Canha: Solid month continues
Canha went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Rangers on Friday.
The veteran has given his season average a nice 15-point boost to .251 during July, a month in which his contributions include nine extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, five home runs), nine RBI and 12 runs. Canha continues to enjoy an everyday role while logging time at first base, all three outfield spots and designated hitter, and both his current .378 on-base percentage and .530 slugging percentage represent career bests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...