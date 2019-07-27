Athletics' Mark Canha: Solid month continues

Canha went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Rangers on Friday.

The veteran has given his season average a nice 15-point boost to .251 during July, a month in which his contributions include nine extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, five home runs), nine RBI and 12 runs. Canha continues to enjoy an everyday role while logging time at first base, all three outfield spots and designated hitter, and both his current .378 on-base percentage and .530 slugging percentage represent career bests.