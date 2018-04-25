Athletics' Mark Canha: Solo jack in win
Canha went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
The sixth-inning shot got the scoring started, and ultimately proved to be the difference in the 3-2 win. The 29-year-old has been red-hot since being called up from the minors, slashing .341/.400/.634 and riding an eight-game hitting streak.
