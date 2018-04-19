Athletics' Mark Canha: Squares up for second homer
Canha went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two walks in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Wednesday.
Canha's second homer of the season actually kickstarted what would end up being a rally from an early 6-1 deficit. The 29-year-old has a modest three-game hitting streak going, and he's now hit safely in five of his last six games overall.
