Athletics' Mark Canha: Starts third straight game
Canha is in the lineup for the third straight game Tuesday against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics' center-field situation is in flux with Opening Day starter Boog Powell (knee) on the disabled list until early May. Canha may be taking over as the temporary starter, though his fantasy value will be limited even with regular playing time. He's hit .234/.291/.410 with 25 homers and nine steals in 202 career major-league games.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Drives in three and scores twice•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Summoned from minors•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Expected to be called up Sunday•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Making final push for reserve role•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Pushing for final bench spot•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...