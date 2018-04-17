Athletics' Mark Canha: Starts third straight game

Canha is in the lineup for the third straight game Tuesday against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics' center-field situation is in flux with Opening Day starter Boog Powell (knee) on the disabled list until early May. Canha may be taking over as the temporary starter, though his fantasy value will be limited even with regular playing time. He's hit .234/.291/.410 with 25 homers and nine steals in 202 career major-league games.