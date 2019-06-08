Athletics' Mark Canha: Stays hot in second straight start

Canha went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

The versatile Canha drew the start in center field in place of Ramon Laureano and delivered at the plate for the second time in as many nights. Canha had been on base four times Thursday, and his multi-hit effort Friday makes him 3-for-7 with three walks and two runs over his current two-start stint.

More News
Our Latest Stories