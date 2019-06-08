Athletics' Mark Canha: Stays hot in second straight start
Canha went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.
The versatile Canha drew the start in center field in place of Ramon Laureano and delivered at the plate for the second time in as many nights. Canha had been on base four times Thursday, and his multi-hit effort Friday makes him 3-for-7 with three walks and two runs over his current two-start stint.
More News
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: On base four times in win•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Benched again with Davis back•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Hits ninth home run•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Primary DH during Davis absence•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Goes deep for second straight day•
-
Athletics' Mark Canha: Collects two hits as substitute•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...