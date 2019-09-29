Play

Athletics' Mark Canha: Steps out of Sunday's lineup

Canha is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Seattle, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Canha returned to the lineup the past two days after missing a game with a groin issue, so it's no surprise to see him receive Sunday off after the A's clinched home-field advantage for Wednesday's Wild Card Game. Skye Bolt will start in center field in the season finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories