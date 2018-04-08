Athletics' Mark Canha: Summoned from minors
The Athletics recalled Canha from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
Despite an impressive spring training, Canha lost out on a reserve outfield role to Jake Smolinski when camp ended. It didn't take long for Canha to earn another look from the big club, however, as he was called up to provide added depth in the outfield following Boog Powell's (knee) placement on the disabled list. While he remains with the Athletics, expect Canha to see most of his starts against left-handed pitching.
