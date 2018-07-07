Athletics' Mark Canha: Three-hit night Friday

Canha went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Indians on Friday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Canha compiled the most hits of any Athletics player Friday, generating his first multi-hit effort since June 19 in the process. The 29-year-old outfielder has been steady at the plate since mid-June, raising his season average 26 points to .264 over his last 15 games.