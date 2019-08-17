Athletics' Mark Canha: Three-hit night in win

Canha went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Canha had missed Thursday's series opener with a hand injury, but it didn't seem to bother him at all Friday, as he opened the scoring with a solo shot off Astros start Justin Verlander in the fifth inning. Canha also played all 13 innings in the contest. For the year, the utility man is hitting .258/.381/.509 with a career-high 18 homers, as well as 36 RBI and 52 runs scored across 275 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories