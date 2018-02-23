Athletics' Mark Canha: To play Saturday against San Diego

Canha (wrist) will take the field versus the Padres during Oakland's Cactus League game Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Canha underwent surgery on his right wrist to remove a cyst in early November, but he looks to be at full health as the club gets underway with spring contests. In 2017, he played in 57 big-league games, hitting just .208/.262/.382 with five home runs and 14 RBI. He will need to bounce back this spring in order to make the Opening Day roster.