Athletics' Mark Canha: Two more RBI in Tuesday's win
Canha went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Canha's eighth-inning two-bagger gave the Athletics some valuable breathing room by extending their lead to 5-2. The 29-year-old outfielder's four hits over the last four games have been especially timely, as they've yielded five RBI overall. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Canha continues to sport a career-high slugging percentage (.510) largely on the strength of 12 extra-base hits (six doubles, six home runs).
