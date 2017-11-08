Athletics' Mark Canha: Undergoes wrist surgery
Canha had surgery on his right wrist to remove a cyst Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Canha should be all healed up and ready to go by the time spring training rolls around, barring any sort of setback that stems from this procedure. During the 2017 season, the outfielder played in 57 big-league games for the A's, slashing .208/.262/.382 with five home runs and 14 RBI.
