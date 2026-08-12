Athletics' Mason Barnett: Burned by the long ball Tuesday

Barnett (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks while failing to record a strikeout over four innings.

Barnett surrendered a two-run homer to Junior Caminero in the first inning before running into more trouble in the fourth, when Taylor Walls and Yandy Diaz launched back-to-back bombs. The right-hander recorded just one whiff on 67 pitches as he failed to punchout a single hitter. He has now allowed three home runs in consecutive outings and has surrendered 14 runs (13 earned) across 13.1 innings while working as a traditional starter over his last three appearances. Barnett owns a 6.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 35:18 K:BB across 36 innings this season. He'll need to show out in his next scheduled outing against a weak Kansas City offense if he wants to make any case to remain in the rotation.