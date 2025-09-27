Athletics' Mason Barnett: Does fine in last start of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnett allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Friday.
This was the longest of Barnett's five starts in the majors so far, and the lone mistake he made was a three-run home run by Jonathan India in the fourth inning. Through 22.1 innings in the majors, Barnett has posted a 6.85 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB while also allowing three home runs. The right-hander will contend for a rotation spot next year, but he could be entering a crowded battle depending on how much turnover the Athletics go through in the offseason.
