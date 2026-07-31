Athletics' Mason Barnett: Fans six in no-decision

Barnett allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Boston on Thursday.

After working in bulk relief in his previous appearance, Barnett made his first start of the season Thursday. He got through four scoreless frames before fading in the fifth, when the Red Sox tagged him for three runs on three hits. That ended up being his final frame, and he threw 73 total pitches, his highest mark in a big-league game so far this season. Barnett may not be ready for a completely full workload yet, and he could return to the bullpen when J.T. Ginn (finger) is activated from the IL, which could happen early next week.