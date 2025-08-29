Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Friday that Barnett will start against the Rangers on Saturday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

Barnett has spent most of the 2025 season with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he has a 6-1 record across 24 games (22 starts) with a 5.83 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 123:60 K:BB across 117.1 innings. He was called up by the Athletics on Tuesday following Jacob Lopez's (elbow) placement on the IL, and Barnett is lined up to make his major-league debut against a Rangers team that ranks 26th in the majors with a .305 OBP.