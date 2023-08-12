Miller (elbow) will throw another live batting practice Saturday at the Athletics' complex in Arizona, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander was able to get through a live 15-pitch BP session Tuesday without issue, and he'll now repeat the process for the equivalent of two innings, per the team's official site. The Athletics have maintained they remain optimistic about a 2023 return for the promising rookie, and another successful session Saturday could potentially tee up a rehab assignment.