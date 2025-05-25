Miller allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over one inning, taking a blown save in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings loss to the Phillies.

Miller hadn't received a save chance since May 10 versus the Yankees. The Athletics are 1-12 since that date, and Miller was part of the problem in this latest loss, serving up a game-tying home run to Max Kepler in the ninth inning. Miller has been scored on in five of his seven outings in May, surrendering 11 runs (10 earned) while adding a 13:8 K:BB over 6.2 innings this month. Those strikeout numbers show the flamethrower's talent, but he's in arguably the roughest patch of his young career right now. He's now at a 6.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB through 17.2 innings this season while converting 11 of 13 save chances.