Athletics manager Mark Kotsay confirmed that Miller will be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cubs and will remain a member of the rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will get a well-deserved call-up after turning in a 19:0 K:BB over 8.2 innings for Las Vegas and Double-A Midland between his first two minor-league starts. When at his best, Miller flashes a fastball that hits the triple digits along with a swing-and-miss slider. The 24-year-old could endure some ups and downs during his rookie campaign and could face a difficult path to picking up wins even when he pitches well, but the 24-year-old's potential for missing bats makes him one of the few Athletics worth fantasy consideration.