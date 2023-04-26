Miller (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over four innings.

All the damage against Miller came in the first inning, after he allowed four hits and a walk, which would plate four runs for the Halos. The 24-year-old settled in thereafter, giving up just one more hit over his next three frames. Miller has been hit hard in first two major-league outings, but he's displayed control with his pitches and is proving he's got major strikeout upside. He sits at a 6.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and an 11:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings and tentatively lines up to face the Mariners next week.