Miller struck out one batter and walked one over 1.2 innings Friday. He was charged with a blown save during the loss to Minnesota.
Miller entered the game in the eighth innings with the bases jammed and immediately walked in the game-tying run. He then retired five straight batters before the Twins went on to win in the 10th inning. Miller's ERA dropped to 2.27, as he was not charged with a run, but he's now blown two of his last three save chances dating back to May 30.
