Miller struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

Shea Langeliers put the Athletics ahead in the eighth inning, and Miller was able to slam the door in the ninth. Miller hasn't been charged with a run over his last 4.2 innings while posting a 5:2 K:BB in that span. The closer is up to 14 saves with a 2.08 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 60:13 K:BB over 34.2 innings this season.