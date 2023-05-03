Miller threw seven no-hit innings, walking four and striking out six in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Miller threw just 54 of 100 pitches for strikes, but limiting the Mariners to only walks made this a strong outing. He left with a 1-0 lead, but Richard Lovelady was tagged for two runs in the eighth inning. Miller displayed better control in his first two major-league starts, but Tuesday's sharp start lowered his ERA to 3.52 with a 0.98 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 15.1 innings. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Royals this weekend, which figures to be a favorable matchup.