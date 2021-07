The Athletics have selected Miller with the 97th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound righty posted a 3.30 ERA and 11.8 K/9 in 14 starts for Gardner Webb this spring. Miller complements a mid-90s fastball with a slider and a changeup. He struggled a bit with walks throughout his college career, however he did improve his walk rate to 2.9 BB/9 in 2021.