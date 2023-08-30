Miller (elbow) started Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sacramento on Tuesday, firing a scoreless first inning during which he issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts.

Miller's one frame had multiple innings worth of work built in, as he fired 29 pitches overall thanks to some control issues. However, the right-hander was able to navigate trouble successfully by utilizing his velocity, with the Aviators' official Twitter account reporting Miller threw eight pitches at 100 mph+ during the outing. While Miller was originally slated to work up to approximately 50 pitches Tuesday, the fact his velocity is in elite form and he's already logged four rehab appearances makes him a strong candidate to be activated when rosters expand Friday.