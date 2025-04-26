Miller recorded his eighth save of the season in Friday's 6-5 win over the White Sox, giving up two runs on two hits in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

The A's built a three-run cushion before Miller entered the game, and he needed every bit of it after Brooks Baldwin turned on a 99 mph fastball and ripped it down the right-field line for a two-run blast. It was the first homer, and the first runs, Miller had allowed in 2025, but he remains a perfect 8-for-8 in converting save chances with a 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and dominant 18:1 K:BB over nine innings.