Miller worked the ninth inning of Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Guardians, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk over one inning. He struck out one.

The Athletics' closer didn't come close to sniffing a save situation in the first two games, so manager Mark Kotsay opted to give him some work in the blowout defeat. Making his first appearance since an exhibition against the Giants on Monday, Miller got only 19 of his 30 pitches into the strike zone, but his status as the top ninth-inning option remains unchanged for the time being.