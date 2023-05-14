Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Miller (elbow) is scheduled to received a second opinion Tuesday in Dallas from Dr. Keith Meister, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with elbow inflammation, and the Athletics are hopeful that Meister will confirm the diagnosis when he examines the right-hander's forearm. Even if Miller receives good news, the 24-year-old rookie still looks like a good bet to miss more than the minimum 15 days, given that the Athletics aren't incentivized to rush one of their top pitching prospects back from an arm-related injury. Luis Medina and James Kaprielian entered the Oakland rotation during the past week, and both look as though they could retain starting roles while Miller and Paul Blackburn (finger) are on the shelf.