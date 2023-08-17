Miller (elbow) struck out two and gave up no hits and one walk over two scoreless innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Single-A Stockton.

Miller tossed 16 of his 29 pitches for strikes in what was his first outing at any level since May 7. Though the Athletics have little to play for with six weeks remaining on the season, Miller still appears likely to build back up for a starting role before returning from the 60-day injured list and rejoining the big-league rotation. He'll presumably need two or three more rehab starts to get fully stretched out, making early September a logical target for his activation.