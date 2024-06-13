Miller (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up a solo home run in a third of an inning as the A's fell 5-4 to the Padres.

Jackson Merrill drove the first pitch he saw from Miller down the right-field line in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off homer. The Oakland closer may be wearing down -- over his last eight appearances he's served up three long balls and been scored upon four times, leading to a 5.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 9.2 innings during that stretch.