Miller (elbow) threw three scoreless innings while striking out five in a rehab outing with Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Per MLB Pipeline, Miller hit triple digits seven times across 45 total pitches. He's now worked 6.2 total innings across three rehab appearances, so he's still not particularly close to a full starter's workload. As a result, Miller is likely to make a few more rehab appearances, but he should have the opportunity to make a handful of starts at the big-league level prior to the close of the campaign barring any setbacks in his recovery.