Miller threw two perfect innings while striking out three in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Miller looked dominant in his return from a four-month IL stint, striking out three Blue Jays while his fastball topped out at 102 MPH. While Miller's value will be limited pitching out of the pen, he certainly has the stuff to succeed in a high-leverage role. Overall, the rookie right-hander sports a 3.09 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 23.1 innings in the majors this season.