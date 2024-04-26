Miller notched a save against the Yankees on Thursday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and struck out three batters.

Miller continues to flourish in the closer role -- he's a perfect six-for-six in save opportunities so far and hasn't given up a run since his first outing of the campaign. The right-hander's heater is also paying off with big strikeout numbers, as he's racked up an impressive 23 punchouts over 11.1 frames. Despite the fact that Miller plays for one of the league's worst teams, he's quickly evolving into one of fantasy's most desirable closers.