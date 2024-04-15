Miller struck out all three batters faced as he tossed a perfect ninth inning to pick up his third save Sunday against the Nationals.
Miller needed just 13 pitches to strike out the Nationals in order and preserve the victory for Oakland. Miller has converted all three save opportunities with each of those occurring over his last three outings. During that stretch, he's allowed zero baserunners and has struck out seven of the nine batters he has faced.
