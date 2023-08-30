Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Miller (elbow) will likely make one more rehab start, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller topped 100 mph eight different times while tallying three strikeouts in a scoreless inning Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas, but the outing only lasted 29 pitches and the A's want him to build up a bit more on the farm. The 25-year-old has been on the major-league injured list since early May because of a UCL sprain in his right elbow.