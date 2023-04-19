The Athletics selected Miller's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

He'll make his major-league debut Wednesday against the Cubs and will have a "soft cap" of around 80 pitches, manager Mark Kotsay told Jessica Kleinschmidt of The Comeback reports. Miller boasts a 19:0 K:BB over 8.2 innings for Las Vegas and Double-A Midland between his first two minor-league starts this season.

