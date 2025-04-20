Miller struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Brewers.

Luis Severino held Milwaukee to a single tally over eight innings, and Miller entered for the ninth and shut the door with little drama. The flamethrowing righty touched 102.1 mph with his fastball and has yet to give up a run through seven appearances this season. Miller hasn't even allowed a hit in four of those outings and has a dominant 14:1 K:BB while converting all six save chances.