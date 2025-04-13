Miller earned the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mets. He allowed one hit while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Miller needed 15 pitches (11 strikes) to get through the ninth inning, with his only blemish coming on a two-out single by Tyrone Taylor. Miller has registered a save in each of his last three outings and is up to four on the year. He has yet to give up a run across five innings of work but has recorded nine strikeouts and just one walk.