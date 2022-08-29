Miller (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday and made his return to the High-A Lansing rotation Sunday, striking out four over two innings while allowing one earned run on one hit and no walks.

Miller, the 97th overall selection in the 2021 first-year player draft, made his full-season debut Sunday after a prolonged recovery from a right shoulder strain to begin the current campaign. Before slotting into Lansing's rotation, the 24-year-old right-hander struck out five over two scoreless innings in his lone rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.