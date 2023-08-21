Miller (elbow) surrendered two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings Sunday in his second rehab start with Single-A Stockton.

Miller tossed three more pitches (32) than he did in his first rehab appearance with Stockton on Wednesday, but he recorded one fewer out Sunday while putting four runners on base in the abbreviated start. The Athletics could look to have Miller work on four or five days' rest in his next rehab outing and he aims to get stretched back out for starting duty after having been shelved since May 11 with a sprained right elbow. An early September return from the 60-day injured list still looks to be realistic for the 24-year-old right-hander.