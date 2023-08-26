Miller (elbow), who was able to hit triple digits on the radar gun in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas, is expected to be activated if his next outing with the Aviators goes well, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander is set for another start with Vegas early in the week, his fourth down on the farm. Assuming all goes off without a hitch, manager Mark Kotsay notes "there could be a plan for him to join this club in September." Kotsay added that he expected Miller to be utilized with a "pitch restriction or inning limit" in such a scenario, with the idea of having the highly promising prospect head into the offseason at full health.